Lafayette man dies in Indianapolis hospital after battery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after a man died after being found unresponsive.

LPD said 30-year-old Jamal Chin of Lafayette was found behind a residence in the 2900 block of Remington Drive in the early morning hours of September 16. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

He died on Sunday.

LPD said there is no active threat to the community and that this is an ongoing investigation.

No other information, such as a suspect description, has been made available.