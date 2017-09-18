Products to help you stay mobile and enjoy fall activities

ENJOY AUTUMN!!!! Because fall is really a four-letter-word! Today on Indy Style, AutoFarm Mobility’s Jim Kissling shares a personal journey of lack of mobility and the challenges it caused in his life. Jim says:

Mobility issues are apart of most of our lives and impact (directly or indirectly) every person at AutoFarm Mobility. For example, I have a neuromuscular disease, where I can do a lot of things, but my stopping point is much sooner than it should be. Allowing me to use a tool can dramatically improve my quality of life, my safety, and frankly I am less grumpy. I am not defined by my mobility tools, I use a tool to make my life better. I am not lazy, lesser, or even challenged if I have the right tool.”

What do we mean by Mobility? Simply, we are a store that helps people with tools that allow them to get around safer, easier, and with less difficulty.

* Enjoying Autumn means…

* Festivals,

* Covered Bridges,

* Homecomings,

* Trick or Treating,

* Apple picking

* Parks,

* Leaf changing adventures

* Today’s “tools”:

* Scooters (compact)

* Scooters Full Size

* Power chairs

* Mobility Vans both to buy or rent. These vehicles make moving a wheelchair EASY!

* Mobility Vehicles are available starting at $26,900 which with approved credit is just $399/mo with zero down.

* Scooters start at just $699.

* Vans and Scooters are also available for rent for 1 day, 1 week or even by the month!

* Our best selling scooter the “Golden Buzz Around Extreme”

* The Air Chair Jazzy that puts you at eye level with another person.

* The EWheels EW1 the fastest folding scooter we could find.

* The EWheels EW 72 a scooter that can go 40 miles on 1 charge and up to 20 miles per hour!

To learn more, visit www.autofarmmobility.com.

Facebook: Autofarm Mobility

