Products to help you stay mobile and enjoy fall activities

ENJOY AUTUMN!!!! Because fall is really a four-letter-word! Today on Indy Style, AutoFarm Mobility’s Jim Kissling shares a personal journey of lack of mobility and the challenges it caused in his life. Jim says:
Mobility issues are apart of most of our lives and impact (directly or indirectly) every person at AutoFarm Mobility. For example, I have a neuromuscular disease, where I can do a lot of things, but my stopping point is much sooner than it should be. Allowing me to use a tool can dramatically improve my quality of life, my safety, and frankly I am less grumpy. I am not defined by my mobility tools, I use a tool to make my life better. I am not lazy, lesser, or even challenged if I have the right tool.”
What do we mean by Mobility? Simply, we are a store that helps people with tools that allow them to get around safer, easier, and with less difficulty.
* Enjoying Autumn means…
* Festivals,
* Covered Bridges,
* Homecomings,
* Trick or Treating,
* Apple picking
* Parks,
* Leaf changing adventures
* Today’s “tools”:
* Scooters (compact)
* Scooters Full Size
* Power chairs
* Mobility Vans both to buy or rent. These vehicles make moving a wheelchair EASY!
* Mobility Vehicles are available starting at $26,900 which with approved credit is just $399/mo with zero down.
* Scooters start at just $699.
* Vans and Scooters are also available for rent for 1 day, 1 week or even by the month!
* Our best selling scooter the “Golden Buzz Around Extreme”
* The Air Chair Jazzy that puts you at eye level with another person.
* The EWheels EW1 the fastest folding scooter we could find.
* The EWheels EW 72 a scooter that can go 40 miles on 1 charge and up to 20 miles per hour!
To learn more, visit www.autofarmmobility.com.
Facebook: Autofarm Mobility
