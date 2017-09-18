Safety concerns to consider when designing a playroom or nursery

September is Baby Safety Month, when we focus attention on how to take care of our little ones and keep them safe.

Joining us today is Vanessa Antonelli, a mom and nationally renowned celebrity nursery nursery and playroom designer who specializes in the needs of modern baby. Vanessa shares the concerns parents may want to consider when designing this special space.

About Vanessa:

Vanessa Antonelli has designed playrooms and nurseries for some of the top celebrities in the world. Her expertise and inspiration were in such demand that she opened a store in New York to provide the very best for the ‘modern baby.’ On September 18th, this superstar of baby wisdom is available to share some of her tips for keeping the little ones safe as part of National Baby Safety Month. You’ll learn about some of the newest innovations and products that every mom, grandparent and dad will appreciate.

BACKGROUND: Vanessa is a premier modern baby gear expert and sought-after Nursery & Playroom Designer with an extensive roster of celebrity clientele. She is also the proprietor of NessaLee Baby, a luxury baby boutique with locations in the NJ/NYC Metro area – a store devoted to today’s modern baby, including: gear, furniture, clothing and accessories. Vanessa has been seen on FOX5-NY, NBC’s Open House, and featured in People, US Weekly, Life & Style, Fit Pregnancy & Baby, and more.

To learn more, visit www.TipsonTV.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRIDGESTONE AND RESPIRO CRIB MATTRESS FROM BABY TREND