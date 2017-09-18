The Omni serves up pre-game grub for Colts fans

Get your gameday grub and chow down this season, and let the Omni Hotel do the work for you! Chef Dominique shares what’s on the special menu:
Brews & Brunch
Colts Game Days at 11 a.m.
Brunch Bar Bites $6
- Breakfast Tacos
- Eggs in Purgatory
- Brick Oven Flatbread
Brews
- Fantasy Draft Pick
- Gold Standard Michelada
- Classic Bloody Mary
- South Cider Pear Bellini
Pickled Jalapenos
Jalapenos Green pound 1
Jalapenos Red pound 1
Shallot ea 3
Vinegar-White Distilled cups 3
Salt-Kosher oz 2 ½
Garlic cup ½
Sugar-Granulated oz 2 ½
Water quart 3
Method:
Mix water with vinegar sugar and salt, stir until dissolved.
Slice jalapenos, shallots and garlic 2 mm thick on a mandolin
Add to pickle mixture. Allow to pickle at least 24 hours. Can hold for up to 30 days.
