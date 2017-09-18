The Omni serves up pre-game grub for Colts fans

Get your gameday grub and chow down this season, and let the Omni Hotel do the work for you! Chef Dominique shares what’s on the special menu:

Brews & Brunch

Colts Game Days at 11 a.m.

Brunch Bar Bites $6

  • Breakfast Tacos
  • Eggs in Purgatory
  • Brick Oven Flatbread

Brews

  • Fantasy Draft Pick
  • Gold Standard Michelada
  • Classic Bloody Mary
  • South Cider Pear Bellini

Pickled Jalapenos

Jalapenos Green                              pound     1

Jalapenos Red                                 pound     1

Shallot                                            ea           3

Vinegar-White Distilled                 cups        3

Salt-Kosher                                     oz           2 ½

Garlic                                              cup         ½

Sugar-Granulated                           oz           2 ½

Water                                               quart      3

Method:

Mix water with vinegar sugar and salt, stir until dissolved.

Slice jalapenos, shallots and garlic 2 mm thick on a mandolin

Add  to pickle mixture. Allow to pickle at least 24 hours. Can hold for up to 30 days.

