Trial set to start in Indiana 9-year-old’s starvation death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Trial proceedings are set to begin for one of four adults charged in connection with a 9-year-old Indiana boy’s starvation death earlier this year.

A judge has ordered potential jurors to appear Monday in Vigo Superior Court for jury selection in the case against 54-year-old Robin Kraemer, The Tribune-Star reports. She faces felony neglect charges among other counts in the February death of Cameron Hoopingarner.

Authorities say the boy weighed only 15 pounds when officers found him at a home near Fontanet, about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) west of Indianapolis. He later died at a hospital and autopsy determined the cause of death was starvation.

The trial is expected to conclude this week. The other three adults charged in the case have trials set for January and February.