Trump considering Fourth of July military parade

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is considering having an armed forces parade in Washington on the Fourth of July to showcase the nation’s military might.

Trump met Monday with French president Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings.

Trump reminisced about how much he enjoyed watching France’s military parade while in Paris on Bastille Day.

He then said he was considering ordering up a similar spectacle for Pennsylvania Avenue, potentially as soon as next year. Trump said he asked his chief of staff, John Kelly, to look into it.

Trump and Macron were also slated to discuss other international concerns, including terrorism and security, during their meeting.