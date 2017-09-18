Woman on SF subway handed note saying ‘guns are pointed at you’ in attempted robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman riding BART on Saturday was handed a note that said guns were pointed at her and demanded she hand over her wallet and phone.

At 4:51 p.m., a note was dropped into the lap of a woman who was on a Dublin-bound train near the Civic Center BART Station, according to police.

“There are 2 guns pointed at you now,” the handwritten note said. “If you want to live hand back your wallet and phone now and do not turn around.”

The woman pretended to have a seizure to attract attention and thwart the robbery attempt.

The victim posted about the incident on Twitter saying “in the commotion, the person got off the train.”

The woman told police she is not sure who handed her the note and did not see anyone with a weapon.

She also said she thought the person sitting behind her on the train was a white woman pulling a suitcase.

Officers checked Civic Center Station, but did not locate anyone matching the suspect description.

The victim told officer she would decline to press charges if the suspect was located.

BART spokesperson Alicia Trost replied to the victim’s tweet saying, “I called the Watch Commander to make sure they were aware. Someone called it in and we have train # so we can pull the footage to ID suspect.”

