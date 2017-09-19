Afterschool snacks that are easy and clean

Any parent of a hungry kid knows…. after school is over, it’s to the kitchen they go! So why not make snack time more simple and with a little less cleanup?!
Katlin Smith, Founder of Simple Mills, shares a few ideas to do just that!
- Nut Butter and Jelly Sandwich (mimics PB&J): Simple Mills Original sprouted seed crackers with almond butter and jelly
- Pizza Lover Sandwich (mimics pizza lunch-able): Simple Mills Garlic & Herb sprouted seed crackers with pizza sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni
- Pumpkin Muffins with Walnuts
To learn more, visit www.simplemills.com.
