CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

According to the Carmel Police Department, one man is believed to be responsible for a number of thefts from vehicles at the Monon Community Center in Carmel.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 31-262-8477.