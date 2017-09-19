Columbus man faces attempted murder charge after choking officer

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man already in prison is now facing an attempted murder charge after he choked a transport officer, police said.

Joshua B. Stam, 26, Columbus, was served a Miami Circuit Court arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for attempted murder, aggravated battery, attempted escape and battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, Indiana State Police said in a release.

The warrant was served at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle, where Stam was incarcerated, the release said.

On Aug. 30, Stam, who was an inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility near Bunker Hill, was being transported back to the prison after having a court appearance in Decatur County.

“As the transport car approached the prison, Stam was able to free himself from the handcuffs he was wearing and allegedly attacked Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Transport Officer David Weakley,” the release said. “Stam purportedly choked the officer and attempted to take his department issued handgun from the holster.

“As the inmate was getting the upper hand on the officer, a passerby witnessed the struggle, and alerted two Indiana Department of Correction auto maintenance employees, who were working in a nearby building. The two employees ran to the officer’s aid, stopping the alleged attack, and preventing Stam from escaping.”

Weakley was taken to a Peru hospital with injuries considered to be nonlife-threatening, the release said.

Stam was taken to the segregation unit at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, police said.