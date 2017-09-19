Cubs reward Indy native’s Wrigley Field connection with trip of a lifetime

CHICAGO (WISH) — Carol Marshall isn’t up-to-date with her box scores.

Baseball is not on TV much at the Marshall household just outside of Indianapolis, but it is in her blood.

As we first told you in April, Carol’s grandfather, John Price, is credited with the idea to plant ivy on the outfield walls at the Indianapolis Indians original home, Perry Stadium. In 1937, the ivy in Indianapolis helped Bill Veeck inspire Chicago Cubs owner P.K. Wrigley to do the same at Wrigley Field.

“My grandfather was such a quiet, little guy,” Marshall told 24-Hour News 8 in April. “He sure did know his plants.”

Despite the connection, Carol had never visited the Friendly Confines.

Since this story first aired, the Cubs took notice and invited Carol and her husband Tom to take in her grandfather’s grand idea.

“I am walking in the clouds, this is just one of the greatest things that ever happened to me,” Marshall said. “You can’t go to Wrigley Field without having a beer and a brat. That is what I’ve been told, so that is what I am going to do.”

Carol and Tom mingled like the mayor of Chicago. Former Indiana University star Kyle Schwarber said hello before batting practice. Later the Cubs team historian made the Friendly Confines feel like home.

“This is incredible,” Marshall repeated before first pitch against the New York Mets.

The Cubs miracle run last fall doesn’t compare to Carol’s recent battle. Two years ago, she was on life support with complications from breast cancer and given 24 hours to live.

“I asked my husband last night. I said, ‘Doctors, nurses, they said you shouldn’t be here. Nobody survives what you went through.’ I asked, ‘do you think god saved me to go to Wrigley Field?’ And he said ‘I think he is going to save you for more than that but this is going to be the highlight.'”

The highlight on this September evening was a gift. During pregame festivities, the Cubs presented Marshall with authentic ivy from the 2016 World Series.

“Oh my God, look at that,” Marshall said, looking at the ivy. “This is for my grandpa, thank you so much. I never thought in my wildest dreams about something like this.”

80 years after ivy found the walls at Wrigley, a granddaughter’s lasting memory of her grandfather emerges from the vines. And the Cubs made it worth the wait.