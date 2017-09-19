Equifax learned of breach in March

This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Equifax learned about a major breach of its computer systems in March, according to three people familiar with the situation who spoke to Bloomberg.

That’s five months before the computer breach was publicly disclosed.

The revelation of a March breach will complicate the company’s efforts to explain a series of unusual stock sales by Equifax executives. If it’s shown that those executives did so with that knowledge, they could be vulnerable to charges of insider trading.

