Equifax learned of breach in March

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Equifax learned about a major breach of its computer systems in March, according to three people familiar with the situation who spoke to Bloomberg.

That’s five months before the computer breach was publicly disclosed.

The revelation of a March breach will complicate the company’s efforts to explain a series of unusual stock sales by Equifax executives. If it’s shown that those executives did so with that knowledge, they could be vulnerable to charges of insider trading.

