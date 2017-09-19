Family and friends remember little boy killed during prayer vigil

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Balloons dangled in the air at Tarkington Park.

A large crowd of adults, children, and cameras huddled around Shannon Swanson.

Swanson held a balloon release in honor of her son DeShaun Lee Swanson. On Sept. 19, 2015, someone shot and killed Swanson during a prayer vigil in the 3900 block of Graceland Avenue. According to police, someone fired random shots into the crowd as people gathered to pray.

Tuesday marked two years since DeShaun’s murder. No one has been charged in the case.

In the aftermath, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department canvassed the neighborhood passed out fliers, and prayer vigils were held.

IMPD had a very vague description of a compact silver car as a getaway vehicle. In April of 2016, Marion County Prosecutors announced charges against members in the “Gett Money Gang.” The members were accused in a number of shootings in the Butler-Tarkington area during the time when DeShaun was killed; however, no one was ever charged with DeShaun’s murder.

Those in attendance at the park wanted the day to serve as a reminder that DeShaun’s case is not over, and they are asking the community to remember.

“I can’t rest until his killer is caught, and every year we are going to come out here to remember him, he will not be forgotten by this city,” said Shannon Swanson.

Family affectionaly called DeShaun little man, because he showcased maturity well beyond his years. He was described as a little boy who carried a big heart, and he often showed his grit and toughness on the football field.

Now DeShaun’s mom is showing her toughness by keeping the case alive.

If you have any information in the investigation call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS, or 317.262.8477.