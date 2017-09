INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 1 million Hoosiers don’t know where they’ll find their next meal, and q in 5 Indiana children is hungry.

A new campaign was announced Tuesday by Kroger hopes to address the problem. It kicked off at Daniel Webster Elementary School, 1450 S. Reisner St.

Kroger and Gleaners Food Bank unveiled the Barney Kroger pantry. The school-based pantry at the school will provide meals not just to the students at the school, but to their families as well.