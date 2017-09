ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – A high-ranking member of the Obama Administration will be making a stop in Indiana Tuesday.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder will visit Anderson University to speak. His speech is in recognition of Constitution Day.

Holder’s remarks are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the York Performance Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Holder served as attorney general of the United States from 2009 to 2015.