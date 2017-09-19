How to protect yourself following Equifax breach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – For nearly two weeks, 143 million Americans have had to deal with the fact their most personal information has been hacked.

The hack is all connected to the Equifax breach. The company is offering credit monitoring to people affected, but the Indiana Attorney General’s Office wants you to take that a step further.

Jeremy Brilliant, the communication director for the AG’s Office, stopped by Daybreak to talk about what Hoosiers can do to protect themselves.

He discussed the difference between credit monitoring and a credit freeze and also about an upcoming credit freeze event being held by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

