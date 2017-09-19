IMPD seeks identity of fraud suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a fraud suspect.

According to IMPD, a vehicle in the Bonefish Grill parking lot on East 82nd Street was broken into on March 13 just before 8 p.m. A number of items were reportedly taken from the vehicle, including credit cards.

Soon after the theft, the stolen credit cards were used at Lowe’s and Walmart. The cards were used to buy $400 worth of gift cards.

The suspect is described as a black female who was spotted wearing a dark jack, black pants and white boots. Additionally, the suspect was witnessed leaving in a silver or gray four-door truck.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 31-262-8477.