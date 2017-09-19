Indy artisan reimagines home uses for concrete

“Concrete wants to do more, and with imagination it can. It can be whatever you want it to be.” Jeff Ware



It’s concrete…. reimagined. Meet Jeff Ware. He’s an Indy native, and an artist and designer who has been designing and constructing original concrete installations and forms for the last twenty years.

As a result of his success and a personal interest in dedicating more of his time to his passion, he has now created Jeff Ware:Concrete with Soul, an Indy based design firm offering bespoke designs to both commercial and residential clients.

With decades of experience in construction work, Ware not only has the artistic vision for the “soul” of your home but he is also an expert in construction techniques, which results in aesthetically pleasing and functional, durable, long lasting pieces.

Ware is a true artisan and possesses a natural ability to create and build with the hands of a skilled craftsman and the mind of an artist.

He has spent the past twenty years developing and perfecting innovative techniques in flat work and precast concrete like Travercrete and Mountainside; works inspired by nature and ancient stone to produce one of kind, handcrafted pieces for your home or business.

Ware works can be found nationwide from New York to California and he is quickly becoming Indy’s “go to” for modern concrete.

Ware works with passion, commitment and soul as he looks to continually evolve his craft and take on new projects. He takes the time to work, polish, nurture and refine his art to meet the vision. A piece of Ware’s soul goes into each and every one of his unique creations.

Ware is known for putting his heart into his work and has quickly established himself as the only

modern concrete artist/designer in the City. Uniquely curated pieces include fireplaces, sinks, tables, countertops, outdoor furniture, gaming tables and planters.

Jeff has designed and produced custom projects for Traders Point Creamery, Homes by design, Scott B Campbell homes, Hertitage Christian school, Delicia, Buddah Lounge, OEG, Architechtural Brick and Tile, Procare Landscape, Centerline Studio and the Stutz alongside many of the finer homes in Indianapolis, New York and San Diego.

Ware is also a renowned singer/songwriter and proud father of a teenage daughter.

Jeff Ware: artist, designer, creative, craftsman

@jeffwareconcrete

Facebook and Instagram: @jeffwareconcrete