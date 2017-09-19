Lafayette man charged, accused of leaving son in hot car for over an hour

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette father has been charged after prosecutors say he left his son in a hot car for more than an hour and a half.

27-year-old Cedrick Lewis allegedly locked his four year old alone in a car with no air conditioning after entering CSL Plasma on Brown Street in West Lafayette.

Court documents say at around 1 p.m. on May 25, Lewis’ vehicle was parked outside of the plasma donation business when a witness observed that the child had been left alone in the car for over an hour.

A West Lafayette police officer arriving on the scene was able to convince the child to unlock the car, finding the inside of the vehicle hot and noting that no food or water had been available to the boy.

Around the time the child was removed from the car, Lewis exited the business.

When questioned, Lewis told police he only had been gone for 15 to 20 minutes, however upon viewing surveillance video obtained from CSL Plasma, the officer determined that the time at which he entered the business to the time the officer arrived was closer to 90 minutes.

Lewis was then taken into custody for neglect of a dependent. Officers made contact with the child’s mother who was able to come and pick him up.