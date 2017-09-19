Police follow, catch juvenile suspect in Dollar General robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police said Tuesday they arrested a boy in connection with a Monday robbery at a Dollar General store.

Officers arrived at the store, 3820 N. German Church Road, and spoke with employees “while other officers followed the vehicle that dispatch gave continuous updates,” said a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Those offers ultimately were led to the 3600 block of North Whitfield Drive where the suspects ran from the car and into a nearby residence. “As officers were surrounding the residence the same juvenile male exited the back door of the apartment,” the release said. “Officers took the juvenile male into custody without incident.”

Witnesses told police the male entered the store, brandished a gun and demanded money, which he took from the store.

The juvenile was arrested and transported the Juvenile Detention Center. No charges were immediately known.