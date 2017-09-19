Police looking for Shelbyville park vandals

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Shelbyville police want to find who is responsible for vandalizing a city park over the weekend.

It happened sometime Sunday night inside Sunset Park. The vandals sprayed graffiti on everything from playground equipment, walls in the shelter, and bathroom signs. There were also racist symbols.

The parks and recreation department took to Facebook after it happened asking for help to find who is responsible.

The post on social media read in part that, “this is unacceptable and is heartbreaking! The money and time it will take to clean up! PLEASE Help us catch who did this to one of our Parks!”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-5106.