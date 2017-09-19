Robert Mathis added to Colts’ coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts have added a new member to their coaching staff.

According to the Colts’ website, the franchise’s all-time sack leader, Robert Mathis, has been given the title of “pass rush consultant/player development.”

Mathis retired at the end of last season as a player from the National Football League after 14 seasons, all in Indianapolis.

The Colts announced the move Monday following Sunday’s 16-13 overtime loss at home to the NFC West Arizona Cardinals.

The 0-2 Colts take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The team has already ruled quarterback Andrew Luck out of Sunday’s game.