Sip and shop event supports local businesses

Love Wine? Love to Shop?
Then mark your calendars for this awesome event!
Vino Mobile Bar’s Jenn Kampmeier is excited to host the third Sip’n Shop Pop Up Boutique Event on Thursday, Sept. 21. Come spend the evening shopping for clothes, makeup, and more from local boutiques and vendors! #supportlocal
This is a complimentary event for anyone that attends.
DATE: September 21
TIME: 5:30 to 7:30pm
LOCATION:4929 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1450
INFORMATION: Facebook: @VinoMobileBar
Website: www.vinomobilebar.com
Vendors:
7th & Park Boutique
500 North Boutique
Bash Boutique…
BeautyCounter
BlueCrush
Cheeky Couture
Costco
Damsel In Defense Corporate
Evelyn Blu
Fashion Cafe Indy
Garish Gal
Hamilton Hobbs
Life Proof Lips by E
Lower Case Girl
Lularoe Clothing
MARY KAY
Matilda Jane
Monat Haircare
Norwex
OPTAVIA
Organic Beauty Jars
Pineapple Crown Boutique
Plexus Worldwide
Rodan + Fields
Young Living Essential Oils
Younique/Sassy Chelle Cosmetics