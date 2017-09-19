Sip and shop event supports local businesses

Love Wine? Love to Shop?

Then mark your calendars for this awesome event!

Vino Mobile Bar’s Jenn Kampmeier is excited to host the third Sip’n Shop Pop Up Boutique Event on Thursday, Sept. 21. Come spend the evening shopping for clothes, makeup, and more from local boutiques and vendors! #supportlocal

This is a complimentary event for anyone that attends.

DATE: September 21

TIME: 5:30 to 7:30pm

LOCATION:4929 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1450

INFORMATION: Facebook: @VinoMobileBar

Website: www.vinomobilebar.com

Vendors:

7th & Park Boutique

500 North Boutique

Bash Boutique…

BeautyCounter

BlueCrush

Cheeky Couture

Costco

Damsel In Defense Corporate

Evelyn Blu

Fashion Cafe Indy

Garish Gal

Hamilton Hobbs

Life Proof Lips by E

Lower Case Girl

Lularoe Clothing

MARY KAY

Matilda Jane

Monat Haircare

Norwex

OPTAVIA

Organic Beauty Jars

Pineapple Crown Boutique

Plexus Worldwide

Rodan + Fields

Young Living Essential Oils

Younique/Sassy Chelle Cosmetics