IFD hoping to find driver caught running over, destroying fire hose

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is hoping to catch a woman that was caught on video destroying a fire hose with her car.

On Monday. while out fighting a building fire, two vehicles ran over and ultimately destroyed a hose.

IFD posted video of the offending vehicles running over the hose with the message “Because where you’re headed is a lot more important than the firefighters inside the burning structure & their life saving water supply #NotCool.”

As the second vehicle begins running over the hose, the hose is ripped open and water is seen spraying in the air.

IFD said this happened in the 3200 block of W. 42nd Street. Firefighters called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to report the driver, described as a white female in her 40s driving a black SUV.

The woman sped off when she heard firefighters call for the police department.

The video was shot by a bystander.

IFD is reminding drivers to run not over hoses.