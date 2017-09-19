Volunteers needed for Indy Do Day

ANYONE can do Indy Do Day! It turns out, there is something for everyone!

Today on Indy Style, learn more about Indy Do Day and how you can help from the small tasks, to the big. Patrick Broccolo and Michelle Study-Campbell, Indy Do Day, tell us, “there are so many opportunities that remain- from power washing outside an IPS school, to painting herb gardens at Children’s Garden at Garfield Park Conservatory to writing thank you notes for Arts for Learning. If you’re not sure what to do, just go outside and help pick up litter or check on a neighbor who might need some extra help and support.”

Facts:

The Ronald McDonald House serves about 5,000 families each year

90% of our families drive 50 miles or further seeking care for their injured or ill child, so these welcome bags are critical.

We rely on volunteers and donations for the contents of the bags as well as putting the bags together.

Every night 58 families call our House a Home.

ThirtyOne gifts provides these bags for every single Ronald McDonald House in the country.

Social is @Rmhccin and our tag is #KeepingFamiliesClose

To learn more, visit:

www.indydoday.org

@indydoday on twitter and facebook

#letsdothis #idd17 #indydoday