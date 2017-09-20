2017’s latest bizarre ‘fashion’ accessory is a dad bod-inspired fanny pack

(CNN) — A London artist is seeking production partners on a bizarre new men’s fashion accessory, which, for some, may be hard to stomach!

Are you tired of your sleek physique? Washboard abs got you feeling drab?

There may soon be a way for you to get the dad bod you’ve always wanted without all the hassle of a poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle

Behold, the Dadbag.

It’s a fanny pack that resembles a pudgy, hairy belly.

The wonderfully weird concept comes from a London-based artist who says he always wanted a dad bod, but was concerned about the health issues.

He’s currently seeking production partners to make the Dadbag a reality

The Dadbag will come in a multitude of skin tones and belly hair styles, giving you the dadbod you’ve always wanted!

That is, if you can stomach it.