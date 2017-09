INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Apple just released iOS 11, which is the next major software update for your iPhone and iPad.

The iOs 11 is a pretty big update, particularly on the iPad where it improves multi-tasking by allowing you to run even more apps side-by-side. and adds drag-and-drop functionality.

On the iPhone you’ll find new controls, an entirely revamped App Store and more.

