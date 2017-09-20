Community to pack one million meals in one day

One day. 3,000 volunteers. Feeding hungry Indiana Families.
Today on Indy Style, learn about the Million Meal Movement and how you can help. Board Member Jill Madinger explains:
- The 7th annual Million Meal Marathon will take place October 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
- Volunteers work in four two-hour shifts. They will be delivered to food banks in Indiana to feed the one in five Hoosier children who are food insecure and their families. Midwest Food Bank and Gleaner’s will pick-up the packaged meals throughout the day to deliver to their Indianapolis warehouses, where they will then be distributed to food pantries across the state.
- This year meals will also go to those affected by the hurricane in Texas.
- Goal is to pack 1 million nutritious meals in a single day.
- Still looking for sponsors and/or individual/group volunteers for the waiting list
- This year’s event will happen from 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. in partnership with the Indianapolis Colts for their Colts Community Day. Players and cheerleaders will be there to pack along with the community.
- Meal packs include 21 essential vitamins and minerals, a blend of six dehydrated vegetables, enriched soy with 52 percent protein and 10 vitamins, plus high-quality rice and can be prepared by just adding boiling water. During the Marathon, volunteers in teams of 10-12 will add dry ingredients to plastic bags, weigh, seal and box them.
To learn more, visit www.millionmealmovement.org.