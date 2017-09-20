Death penalty sought in Lebanon murder case after man murdered, wife assaulted

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Boone County prosecutor will seek the death penalty against a 19-year-old accused of stabbing a man to death and injuring that man’s wife.

20-year-old Zachariah Wright was charged in June for the murder of 73-year-old Max Foster. Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer announced Wednesday that his office will seek death penalty against Wright.

“The crimes this Defendant is alleged to have committed are horrific and serve as everyone’s worst nightmare,” Meyer said in a statement. “Being awakened in your home, in the middle of the night, to find an intruder standing over you armed with a knife.”

Investigators said Wright entered Foster’s home on West Dicks Street in Lebanon and stabbed Foster to death. He faces a slew of other charges, including attempted murder, sexual battery, attempted rape, burglary and theft. In total, Wright has been charged with 23 crimes.

Investigators said the attack was random.

Foster’s wife was seriously injured in the attack. Investigators said Wright tried to set her on fire. She was able to get away and call 911 from a neighbor’s home.

Investigators believed the couple may have left a door unlocked, allowing Wright to get into their home.

Wright was linked to the case via DNA. A pair of jeans were discovered at the home he was living in tested positive for blood linked to the Fosters.

Investigators said he had stolen a pickax and other items prior to riding a bicycle to the Fosters home. He was arrested on an unrelated warrant hours after the attack on the Fosters.

Police said the couple had just returned from a vacation and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Wright is currently scheduled to go to trial on December 4. He is currently being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.