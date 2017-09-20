Free DACA renewal workshops being held in Lafayette area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Urban Ministry is teaming up with Greater Lafayette Immigrant Allies. The organizations are having several DACA renewal workshops.

DACA has allowed undocumented immigrants to live in America if they arrived as children. Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced the program would be ending.

“It’s a great way of saying that we care,” said said LUM Immigration Clinic Program Director Susan Brouillette. “The larger community cares about all of our people and to the students at Purdue, and wanted to help them because this is difficult enough knowing that DACA’s ending.”

There will be four workshops held throughout Greater Lafayette for those affected.

DACA recipients whose expiration dates fall between Sept. 5 and Mar. 5, 2018 are eligible to apply for renewal. Renewal requests must be received by Thursday, Oct. 5 along with the $495 application fee.

“There are people who have donated to try to help them because that’s a lot of money for someone to come up with especially so fast,” said Brouillette. “There are people who have donated so we would be able to help those people who can’t pay the full cost.”

The first workshop is Wednesday night at the Purdue Latino Cultural Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

You can find a list of items to bring to the workshop here.