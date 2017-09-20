IMPD: Kidnapped 8-year-old found safe

UPDATE

Brendan Lamb has been located and is safe, police said in a tweet. It also said Steven Magness has been arrested, but did not indicate initial charge.

PREVIOUS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police said Wednesday night that an 8-year-old boy has been kidnapped.

Brendan Lamb was kidnapped about 4 p.m. by Steven Magness, 40, from the 300 block of East Brunswick Drive, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet.

“Suspect believed to be intoxicated from methamphetamines during the incident,” a graphic in the tweet said. “and has an open warrant for OWI.”

Magness was driving a tan 2006 Nissan pickup truck with Indiana truck plate TK 803 MNF. The license plate expired in July.

The boy was described as about 4-feet and 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“If located, contact current guardian Cloe Robbins at (317) 690-1882 and IMPD Missing Persons Unit,” the graphic said.

NOTE: This story corrects the boy’s age, which was updated by the source.

