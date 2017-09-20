IMPD makes arrest in case of 18-year-old shot, killed at park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believes robbery is the likely motive behind an 18-year-old man being murdered this weekend at a park.

18-year-old Eugene Jones has been arrested for the murder of Deante Williams, also 18.

Williams was at Wes Montgomery Park on the east side Sunday evening with his girlfriend when he was shot multiple times while sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

At the time, police said the meeting of the victim and the suspect had been arranged.

IMPD said the girlfriend was unharmed and cooperating with the investigation.

Williams was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died at the hospital.

Jones was arrested Tuesday evening after turning himself in.

He faces preliminary charges of murder and robbery.