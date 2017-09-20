Indiana conservation officers find crocodile in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Conservation officers in Hancock County had an unusual find on Monday night.

After getting word of a crocodile possibly being in Brandywine Creek in northern Hancock County, Indiana Conservation Officer Ted Stine was able to find mud tracks in the area.

Officers found the croc and captured it in a net after using spot lights to find it.

The three-foot crocodile is now being held at a secure facility while a home can be found for it.

DNR says crocodiles are occasionally found in Indiana but are not native. A crocodile can be possessed in Indiana without a permit if it is under five feet long.

“Crocodilians are generally purchased by people who are interested in caring for an exotic and exciting pet, but they soon realize that proper care is difficult and expensive.” said Capt. Bill Browne. “The focus now will be to determine who may have released it, and make sure they do not have any other wild animals that might be released.”