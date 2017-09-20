Indiana Task Force One members discuss Florida, Houston

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thousands of people who have been evacuated from the Florida Keys ahead of Hurrican Irma are finally able to return to their homes – or what’s left of them.

They mayor of Key West says people need to be prepared for the conditions that will greet them. The Indiana Task Force One just returned from helping those in Florida following the aftermath of Irma.

Two of those members, IFD Captain Tom Neal and Battalion Chief Jay Settergren stopped by Daybreak to discuss the situations in Florida and Houston.

For more on this story, click on the video.