Man, 2 juveniles arrested following early morning chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A short, early-morning chase ended with three people in custody.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident began in the area of 38th Street and Wallace Avenue when police attempted to pull a vehicle over.

Instead of pulling over, the vehicle continued to drive at a slow speed and eventually turnws south on Butler Avenue and then west onto 37th Street. It was on 37th Street where the vehicle came to a stop.

During the course of the chase, police say one of the three occupants threw a handgun out of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle also led to the discovery of 19 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Two juveniles, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, and 19-year-old Devontai Terrell were taken into custody without incident.