Man found guilty on drug counts, not guilty on attempted murder charge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury Wednesday acquitted an Indianapolis man of attempted murder and battery charges, but found him guilty on three drug counts, online court records show.

Quincy Hawkins faced the charges in connection to the Aug. 21, 2015, shooting of a special weapons and tactics team serving a narcotics warrant in the 10000 block of Baribeau Lane, north of 21st Street between Mitthoefer and German Church roads on the city’s east side.

During the shooting, police said, one officer sustained a wound to his left cheek after he was hit with shrapnel. The incident also led to a lockdown for Warren Township Schools.

Hawkins was 30 when he was detained in August 2015.

The jury found Hawkins guilty of two counts of possession of a narcotic drug and a count of possession of paraphernalia.

Hawkins’ sentencing was set for 1 p.m. Oct. 4 in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 2.