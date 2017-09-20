Man found not guilty of murder in 2015 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has found an Indianapolis man not guilty of murder and attempted murder charges.

Robert Lasley was acquitted in the case involving the shooting of 30-year-old Michael Killebrew about 7 a.m. Dec. 1, 2015, in the 1000 block of West 29th Street, just west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, online court records show. Lasley was 29 at the time of the shooting.

Killebrew died Jan. 16, 2016, at Community Hospital North, where was continuing to receive treatment for injuries from the shooting.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in 2015 said Killebrew was outside to meet Lasley. They had a brief conversation, and the suspect shot the victim and toward a nearby porch where the Killebrew’s brother was standing.

The jury made its ruling late Tuesday.