National Punch Day punch with Punch Bowl Social

Celebrate one of the world’s oldest mixed beverages with PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL! Emma Grauel, Bar Manager of Punch Bowl Social, tells us how we can join the party:
- Enjoy $10 punch flights including 4 teacup-sized drinks of punch on National Punch Day on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.
- Punch Bowl Social’s beverage program also offers old-school and “new school” cocktails, all-natural sodas and fizzes, floats and shakes (kid-friendly and grownup versions), “pre-school” cocktail options (non-alcoholic) and even fresh-pressed juices.
- Punch Bowl Social is a fun and unique venue for holiday parties, corporate gatherings, and family events.
- Punch Bowl Social is located at 120 S. Meridian Street and opens at 11 a.m. Monday – Friday and 9 a.m. on weekends. Join us for weekend brunch, weekday lunch, daily happy hour or dinner.
- Punch Bowl Social offers a southern-inspired diner with Culinary Partner and Celebrity Chef Hugh Acheson, created the sharable and delicious Hugh’s Pimiento Cheese Dip — perfect for sharing among a group of friends!
- Punch Bowl Social is also known for its games and activities, like bowling, ping pong, darts, vintage arcade and pinball games, giant Jenga, private karaoke rooms, wall Scrabble, foosball and more.
King’s Cup Punch Bowl:
2 parts Rum Haven Coconut Rum
2 parts Bacardi 8 Year Rum
4 parts Teakoe White Pear Fuji Apple Tea
2 parts McClary Brothers Pineapple Fennel Shrub
1 part fresh squeezed lime juice
1 part house made simple syrup
Web: punchbowlsocial.com
FB: @PunchBowlIndianapolis
Insta: @punchbowlsocial
Twitter: PunchBowlINDY