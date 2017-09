INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to IMPD Dispatch, one person has been shot and killed on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of East 21st Street at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Police say the victim is a 64-year-old woman and that the shooting is not thought to be random.

#IMPDNOW: Homicide detective investigating after 64 y/o woman shot and killed in 6000 blk E 21st St. Not believed to be random #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/xtFJKQGIMo — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 20, 2017

