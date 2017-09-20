Police find man dead of gunshot wound near 38th, Keystone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Neighbors in a north side neighborhood woke up Wednesday to the sound of gunfire and called police.

Officers arrived on the scene, but it was too late: 35-year old Terrance Fields was dead.

It happened in the 4000 block of Tacoma Avenue near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue. Police have not made any arrests, and that has neighbors on edge.

Keeping her home clean is something Alesha Leftrdige can control. But keeping the neighborhood clean is a different story.

“The trees grew like a canopy over the street. The street was just wonderful. It’s gotten to a point where it’s pretty bad,” she said.

So bad, that as news broke of another shooting, it felt like just another day on the block.

“It really doesn’t surprise me. I guess I should say ‘yes,’ but it doesn’t really surprise me,” Leftridge said.

According to police, some kind of fight occurred on the street. Neighbors heard multiple gunshots and called police. When officers arrived, they found Fields lying on the street dead next to a vehicle. Detectives spent hours on the scene, collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

Leftdridge is trying another approach.

“We pray for our neighborhood,” she said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Police encourage you to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 with any information that could help in this investigation.