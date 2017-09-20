Police: Teen drug dealer called to report her drugs stolen

GREENWOOD, Ind. (The Daily Journal) — An underage girl told police that two boys, one of them 14 years old, came to her Greenwood home, put a loaded gun to her head and robbed her of the marijuana she was planning to sell them, police said.

No one was injured. The police were called about 8 p.m. Tuesday night and began investigating. At least four teens were involved, all under the age of 18, and police found the gun, the stolen marijuana and more marijuana. In all, four homes were searched, including the home on Lawndale Drive where the robbery occurred, a Greenwood police report said.

Two of the teens involved in the robbery, one of them 14 years old, were arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center, the report said.