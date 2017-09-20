Praise worship service opens Circle City Classic weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle City Classic weekend is officially underway.

It was kicked off Thursday as it always is at the annual Classic Prayer and Praise Worship Service at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

The service celebrated the blessings bestowed on the Circle City Classic. This year, it featured Jamal Harrison Bryant, pastor of Empowerment Temple-Baltimore, Maryland.

The Circle City Classic includes a full weekend of activity leading up to Saturday afternoon’s game between Central State and Kentucky State universities.

The Circle City Classic helps support youth initiatives.

In the more than three decades of the game, more than $4 million in scholarships have been awarded to deserving youth attending colleges and universities across the country.

The game is 3 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.