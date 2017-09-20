President Trump’s Indiana visit to bring him to Indianapolis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — President Donald Trump will visit Indianapolis next week, WISH-TV’s sister station WANE has confirmed.

Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine told WANE that he’d learned of the president’s plan to visit the state capital on Wednesday. Shine could not say exactly where Trump will visit or which day next week.

It was reported earlier this week that Trump was planning to visit Indiana next week to champion his tax reform agenda. On Tuesday, the Indiana Republican Party confirmed the visit with a tweet.

White House aides have said the president’s schedule has not been determined.

The president is expected to bring members of a Congressional delegation and hold an event at a business. Trump has help similar events in North Dakota and Missouri to talk about tax cuts.

Trump has said he’ll seek to lower the top corporate tax rate from 35 to 15 percent and drop the individual rate even lower.

Specifics about the president’s visit still haven’t been made public.