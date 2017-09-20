‘Single and sexy’ sign gets Florida woman’s power back after Irma

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Power outages were a huge deal all across Florida after Hurricane Irma, but one Florida woman had a very creative way of taking matters into her own hands.

Kynse Leigh is one of the thousands of people who lost power when Hurricane Irma hit Florida more than a week ago.

But, she wasn’t going to just wait around for help.

She posted this photo on Instagram and Facebook to try and call attention to lineman everywhere.

The sign reads, “Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life.”

According to the post, Kynse had a double organ transplant just before Irma hit Florida and came home to find she had no power.

She was desperate to get her power back on and was willing to try anything. Well, she was right — her post did work.

After she became a viral sensation, linemen from near and far showed up to turn Kenzie’s lights back on.

The post has been shared on Facebook over 1,600 times.