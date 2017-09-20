These products will help add fall flavor to your dishes

Sometimes, a simple product, big or small, can make all the difference! Check out these fall products that are sure to kick dinner or snack-time up a notch!
Gaea Sitia Extra Virgin Olive Oil (pronounced GUY-UH)
- Pantry staple for all of your warm-weather fall cooking!
- Medium bodied olive oil that is perfect to pair with roasted veggies, meats, pasta dishes and more
- This cold extracted superior category olive oil is fruity and aromatic
- MSRP: $12.99 / available for purchase on the Gaea US website, Whole Foods and Meijer
- gaeaus.com
T-fal 12-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
- Versatile and easy-to-use tool to make stew, soup, chili and more cold-weather meals this fall
- Users can simply add nutritious ingredients and press a button to begin the cooking process
- Has 12 automatic functions, including: Rice, Oatmeal, Reheat, Soup, Baking, Slow cook, Steam, Simmer, Brown, Pressure Cook, Baby food and DIY.
- MSRP: $99.99 / available for purchase on Amazon.com
- tfalusa.com
KRUPS Savoy Turbo
- Make the switch from iced coffee to hot coffee this fall by brewing your own coffee!
- Brews coffee up to 35% faster for those mornings you hit the snooze one too many times, especially while you’re getting back into your fall routine
- Bold function for a richer, fuller taste
- Adjustable warming plate – with adjustable time and adjustable temp
- MSRP: $79.99 / available for purchase at Target
- krupsusa.com
The Little Kernel Truffle Sea Salt Miniature Popcorn
- Miniature popcorn that is roughly half the size of a regular kernel and popped in 100% PURE olive oil
- Gluten-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, kosher, and certified with whole grain
- Perfect to pack for school lunches, afternoon office snacks and more!
- MSRP: $3.45 per bag / available for purchase at Fairway, Central Markets, and Amazon
- thelittlekernel.com
Explore Cuisine
- Get back into healthy eating with Explore Cuisine, a leader in innovative cooking using organic ingredients of the highest quality
- Integrates beans, peas, lentils, and rice to provide you and your family nourishing meals which are easy, quick, colorful, and simply delicious!
- All are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and jam packed with nutrients
- Popular seasonal varieties include Green Lentil Lasagne and Edamame and Mung Bean Fettuccini!
- MSRP: $4.99 / Available for purchase at Meijer
- explorecuisine.com
Munk Pack Protein Cookies
- With 18G of plant-protein per cookie, Munk Pack Protein Cookies are a delicious protein bar alternative
- Perfect as a quick and easy on-the-go snack this fall!
- Available in four flavors, including Double Dark Chocolate and Oatmeal Raisin Spice, these vegan and gluten free cookies are soft baked and filled with fiber.
- MSRP: $16.79 for 6 pack / Available for purchase on Amazon.com
- munkpack.com
Viki’s Granola
- Delicious, all-natural and guilt-free snack to get back into healthy eating this fall
- Fresh, soft, chewy texture with no artificial aftertaste
- Made with 100% natural ingredients, gluten-free, and baked with love
- The snack packs are great for throwing in your bag when hunger strikes!
- $5.49/12 oz. bag $11.99 / (10) 1.5oz bags / Available for purchase on the Viki’s Foods website
- vikisfoods.com
Carrington Farms Rosemary Liquid Coconut Cooking Oil
- Add fall flavor to your dishes with a Rosemary-Flavored Liquid Coconut Cooking Oil!
- Unlike other coconut cooking products, remains in a convenient liquid form that can be used for cooking, sautéing and baking
- All-natural, gluten-free, non-GMO
- Available for $13.99 at various supermarkets nationwide and online at CarringtonFarms.com
- carringtonfarms.com
