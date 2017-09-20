These products will help add fall flavor to your dishes

Sometimes, a simple product, big or small, can make all the difference! Check out these fall products that are sure to kick dinner or snack-time up a notch!

Lifestyle Expert Katy Mann shows us more:

Gaea Sitia Extra Virgin Olive Oil (pronounced GUY-UH)

Pantry staple for all of your warm-weather fall cooking!

Medium bodied olive oil that is perfect to pair with roasted veggies, meats, pasta dishes and more

This cold extracted superior category olive oil is fruity and aromatic

MSRP: $12.99 / available for purchase on the Gaea US website, Whole Foods and Meijer

gaeaus.com

T-fal 12-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Versatile and easy-to-use tool to make stew, soup, chili and more cold-weather meals this fall

Users can simply add nutritious ingredients and press a button to begin the cooking process

Has 12 automatic functions, including: Rice, Oatmeal, Reheat, Soup, Baking, Slow cook, Steam, Simmer, Brown, Pressure Cook, Baby food and DIY.

MSRP: $99.99 / available for purchase on Amazon.com

tfalusa.com

KRUPS Savoy Turbo

Make the switch from iced coffee to hot coffee this fall by brewing your own coffee!

Brews coffee up to 35% faster for those mornings you hit the snooze one too many times, especially while you’re getting back into your fall routine

Bold function for a richer, fuller taste

Adjustable warming plate – with adjustable time and adjustable temp

MSRP: $79.99 / available for purchase at Target

krupsusa.com

The Little Kernel Truffle Sea Salt Miniature Popcorn

Miniature popcorn that is roughly half the size of a regular kernel and popped in 100% PURE olive oil

olive oil Gluten-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, kosher, and certified with whole grain

Perfect to pack for school lunches, afternoon office snacks and more!

MSRP: $3.45 per bag / available for purchase at Fairway, Central Markets, and Amazon

thelittlekernel.com

Explore Cuisine

Get back into healthy eating with Explore Cuisine, a leader in innovative cooking using organic ingredients of the highest quality

Integrates beans, peas, lentils, and rice to provide you and your family nourishing meals which are easy, quick, colorful, and simply delicious!

All are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and jam packed with nutrients

Popular seasonal varieties include Green Lentil Lasagne and Edamame and Mung Bean Fettuccini!

MSRP: $4.99 / Available for purchase at Meijer

explorecuisine.com

Munk Pack Protein Cookies

With 18G of plant-protein per cookie, Munk Pack Protein Cookies are a delicious protein bar alternative

Perfect as a quick and easy on-the-go snack this fall!

Available in four flavors, including Double Dark Chocolate and Oatmeal Raisin Spice, these vegan and gluten free cookies are soft baked and filled with fiber.

MSRP: $16.79 for 6 pack / Available for purchase on Amazon.com

munkpack.com

Viki’s Granola

Delicious, all-natural and guilt-free snack to get back into healthy eating this fall

Fresh, soft, chewy texture with no artificial aftertaste

Made with 100% natural ingredients, gluten-free, and baked with love

The snack packs are great for throwing in your bag when hunger strikes!

$5.49/12 oz. bag $11.99 / (10) 1.5oz bags / Available for purchase on the Viki’s Foods website

vikisfoods.com

Carrington Farms Rosemary Liquid Coconut Cooking Oil

Add fall flavor to your dishes with a Rosemary-Flavored Liquid Coconut Cooking Oil!

Unlike other coconut cooking products, remains in a convenient liquid form that can be used for cooking, sautéing and baking

All-natural, gluten-free, non-GMO

Available for $13.99 at various supermarkets nationwide and online at CarringtonFarms.com

carringtonfarms.com

