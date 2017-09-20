These products will help add fall flavor to your dishes

Sometimes, a simple product, big or small, can make all the difference! Check out these fall products that are sure to kick dinner or snack-time up a notch!

Gaea Sitia Extra Virgin Olive Oil (pronounced GUY-UH)

  • Pantry staple for all of your warm-weather fall cooking!
  • Medium bodied olive oil that is perfect to pair with roasted veggies, meats, pasta dishes and more
  • This cold extracted superior category olive oil is fruity and aromatic
  • MSRP: $12.99 / available for purchase on the Gaea US website, Whole Foods and Meijer
  • gaeaus.com

T-fal 12-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

  • Versatile and easy-to-use tool to make stew, soup, chili and more cold-weather meals this fall
  • Users can simply add nutritious ingredients and press a button to begin the cooking process
  • Has 12 automatic functions, including: Rice, Oatmeal, Reheat, Soup, Baking, Slow cook, Steam, Simmer, Brown, Pressure Cook, Baby food and DIY.
  • MSRP: $99.99 / available for purchase on Amazon.com
  • tfalusa.com

KRUPS Savoy Turbo

  • Make the switch from iced coffee to hot coffee this fall by brewing your own coffee!
  • Brews coffee up to 35% faster for those mornings you hit the snooze one too many times, especially while you’re getting back into your fall routine
  • Bold function for a richer, fuller taste
  • Adjustable warming plate – with adjustable time and adjustable temp
  • MSRP: $79.99 / available for purchase at Target
  • krupsusa.com

The Little Kernel Truffle Sea Salt Miniature Popcorn

  • Miniature popcorn that is roughly half the size of a regular kernel and popped in 100% PURE olive oil
  • Gluten-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, kosher, and certified with whole grain
  • Perfect to pack for school lunches, afternoon office snacks and more!
  • MSRP: $3.45 per bag / available for purchase at Fairway, Central Markets, and Amazon
  • thelittlekernel.com

Explore Cuisine

  • Get back into healthy eating with Explore Cuisine, a leader in innovative cooking using organic ingredients of the highest quality
  • Integrates beans, peas, lentils, and rice to provide you and your family nourishing meals which are easy, quick, colorful, and simply delicious!
  • All are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and jam packed with nutrients
  • Popular seasonal varieties include Green Lentil Lasagne and Edamame and Mung Bean Fettuccini!
  • MSRP: $4.99 / Available for purchase at Meijer
  • explorecuisine.com

Munk Pack Protein Cookies

  • With 18G of plant-protein per cookie, Munk Pack Protein Cookies are a delicious protein bar alternative
  • Perfect as a quick and easy on-the-go snack this fall!
  • Available in four flavors, including Double Dark Chocolate and Oatmeal Raisin Spice, these vegan and gluten free cookies are soft baked and filled with fiber.
  • MSRP: $16.79 for 6 pack / Available for purchase on Amazon.com
  • munkpack.com

Viki’s Granola

  • Delicious, all-natural and guilt-free snack to get back into healthy eating this fall
  • Fresh, soft, chewy texture with no artificial aftertaste
  • Made with 100% natural ingredients, gluten-free, and baked with love
  • The snack packs are great for throwing in your bag when hunger strikes!
  • $5.49/12 oz. bag $11.99 / (10) 1.5oz bags / Available for purchase on the Viki’s Foods website
  • vikisfoods.com

Carrington Farms Rosemary Liquid Coconut Cooking Oil

  • Add fall flavor to your dishes with a Rosemary-Flavored Liquid Coconut Cooking Oil!
  • Unlike other coconut cooking products, remains in a convenient liquid form that can be used for cooking, sautéing and baking
  • All-natural, gluten-free, non-GMO
  • Available for $13.99 at various supermarkets nationwide and online at CarringtonFarms.com
  • carringtonfarms.com

