Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 22-24

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sports and live music figure prominently in this weekend’s events in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

Circle City Classic Weekend

The 34th annual Circle City Classic will bring in about 175,000 visitors to Indianapolis to celebrate cultural excellence and educational achievement in addition to the spirit, energy and tradition of America’s historically black colleges and universities. This year’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday, but there are other events leading up to the game featuring Kentucky State and Central State universities. The coaches’ luncheon, a pep rally and the Classic Cabaret will be Friday with a Fan Fest and Parade scheduled before the game Saturday. Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper will be the grand marshal of the parade that begins at 10 a.m. After the final whistle blows, there will be a post-game concert and the All Black Affair After Party featuring Juvenile.

IUPUI Regatta

More than 90 teams of paddlers will compete in the ninth annual IUPUI Regatta along the downtown Indianapolis canal. Teams will race from Fairbanks Hall to the USS Indianapolis Basin and back. Local bands, artists and food vendors will also be along the canal with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Free museum admission Saturday

Have you been wanting to check out one of Indiana’s many museums but have been putting it off? Here’s an excuse to finally check out one of nearly two dozen Indiana museums for free! “Museum Day LIVE!” is sponsored by the Smithsonian Magazine, which encourages museum exploration. You can find participating museums and print off the free tickets.

Irvington Brewfest

For just $20, you can sample local brews from Black Acre, Fountain Square, St. Joseph, Metazoa, Sun King, Bier and Ash & Elm breweries, snag some swag and enjoy a musical performance from Audio Diner. La Mexi-Gringa and NY Slice will also be on site to provide food at the Saturday night festival at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish. This is a 21+ event and tickets must be purchased before midnight Friday.

Walks and runs

As temperatures tend to cool this time of the year (not so much this year), more and more runs and walks to benefit charity are scheduled. Here’s a short list:

SATURDAY

Connect2Help 2-RUN-RUN: Lilly Life Center at 7 a.m.

St. Jude Walk and Run to End Childhood Cancer: Indiana State Museum at 7:30 a.m.

2017 Back on My Feet Marathon Relay: White River State Park at 8 a.m.

The 2017 Hawk Walk & Run – First Steps for Recovery: Fort Harrison State Park at 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

Fifth annual Indianapolis Free to Breathe Run/Walk: Fort Harrison State Park at 9 a.m.

Indianapolis Walk to Defeat ALS: White River State Park at 10 a.m.

Indiana AIDS Walk 2017: Alabama and 16th streets at 4 p.m.

Rocky Ripple Festival

More than 80 artists’ booths and six bands will come together for dancing, food and fun for the 18th edition of the Rocky Ripple Festival at Rocky Ripple (Hohlt) Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and runs through 6 p.m.

Fall Creek Fest

Another free festival happening this weekend is Fall Creek Fest, an event sponsored and organized by The Fall Creek Business Collective and FCP Social Committee. The event is between 5:30 and 9 p.m. Friday at Craig Kids Memorial Park, 23rd Street between New Jersey and Alabama streets). You can enjoy live music, beverages and food from favorites such as Shoefly, Tea’s Me, 22nd Street Diner, Mashcraft, Central State, Goose the Market, The Koelschip, Artie’s Paleo on the Go and Artisan Picnic.

Carmel International Arts Festival

“Art Rocks!” Is the theme for the 20th annual festival featuring artists, food, kids’ activities and other vendors. This family-friendly event runs both Saturday and Sunday in the Carmel Arts & Design District. A free shuttle is available from Carmel High School during festival hours.