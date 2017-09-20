Workout Wednesday: “Crawl” your way to fitness!

You have to crawl before you run! Firefighter Tim says, “Don’t be fooled, this workout isn’t for babies!”

Tim says that crawling can be an amazing and challenging way to exercise. Some crawling workout routines can challenge even the fittest. Crawling will engage your core along with being a full body workout. It can also help improve flexibility and body movement mechanics.

Here’s an example workout you could do:

1 minute Bear crawl

1 minute Spider crawl

1 minute Crab crawl

1 minute rest

Repeat 2 to 3 times

Below are a list of some example crawls:

Baby Crawl: Begin on the floor on your hands and knees. Keeping your back flat, initiate the movement by stepping your opposite hand and knee forward. Continue alternating sides, making sure to look straight ahead the entire time.

Bear Crawl : get down on all fours with your arms straight, hands below your shoulders, and your knees bent 90 degrees below your hips. Keeping your back flat, crawl forward and backward moving opposite hands and feet in unison.

Crab Crawl: sit on your butt with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Place your hands behind you on the ground.

Then lift your butt up off the ground and step your right hand forward toward your hip as you step your left leg out in front. Then step with our right foot and left hand. Leading with your feet, begin to move forward, keeping your butt up off the ground.

Inchworm : start standing with your feet together. Bend over and place your hands on the ground in front of you while trying to keep your legs straight.

Walk your hands out, while keeping your legs straight until you are in the plank position. Then drop your hips toward the ground and arch back, pressing your chest out. You can even look back and up toward the ceiling as you drop your hips and press your chest out. Keep your arms straight as you do this almost Upward Facing Dog variation.

Spider Crawl: Get into a push-up start/plank position. Bring your right knee up to your right elbow by bending your knee. Extend your left arm forward and keep your left leg straight. Move forward bringing your left knee to your right elbow and moving your right arm forward and extending your right knee.

Slider Crawl using towels or paper plates (sliders): Start by placing your feet on the sliders and set up in a high plank position. Your hands should be under your shoulders and your feet should be together on the sliders, forming a straight line from head to toes.

Step forward with your left hand and then your right hand, dragging your legs behind you on the sliders. Brace your abs and keep your core tight so that your hips don’t wiggle as you crawl forward in the plank position.

