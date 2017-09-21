Alleged gang leader sentenced to 2 years probation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man once accused by police of running a murderous gang was sentenced Thursday morning.

Richard Grundy III will serve two years probation. This comes after Grundy had entered a plea deal in order to avoid jail time.

Grundy had agreed last month to plead guilty to dealing marijuana, a class C felony.

He was initially charged in 2015 with conspiracy to deal marijuana, conspiracy to commit murder, corrupt business influence and criminal gang activity. However, all of those charges were dropped.

The plea deal also includes a six-year sentence, but that includes credit for time service and good time credit.

Grundy says he plans to move to the West Coast and serve out his probation there.