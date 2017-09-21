Baby born to Wyoming mom battling cancer dies

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — After being born two weeks ago to a mother who declined cancer treatment to save the child’s life, Life Lynn DeKlyen passed away.

According to a Facebook post, Life passed away Thursday morning.

Life DeKlyen was born on Sept. 7 after her mother, Carrie DeKlyen, battled glioblastoma multiforme in April and went through brain surgeries. She declined to forego a clinical trial to save Life.

Two weeks before her birth, doctors determined Life was not gaining the weight she was supposed to and opted to deliver her at just 24 weeks and five days. She weighed 1 pound 4 ounces at birth.

Carrie was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor in April and learned a month later she was pregnant. Her story has been shared on the Cure 4 Carrie Facebook page. She was taken off of life support on Sept. 9.

The couple has five other children ages 2 to 18.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help Nick DeKlyen raise their six children.