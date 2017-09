BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) —¬†Beech Grove police are looking for this man after they say he stole money from a hotel.

It happened back in July at the La Quinta Inn on Victory Drive.

The night auditor called police after noticing about $200 was missing from the cash register.

The auditor told police she had left the front desk to get breakfast started and only saw one other person during that time frame and that she thought he was a guest.

The cash register didn’t show any signs of forced entry.